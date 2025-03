Desiree McGuire, Leon, was arrested on Jan. 9 in the 100-block of N. Main St. for driving while license is denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. Bond was posted on Jan. 10.

–––––

Ramon Garza, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 8 in the 100-block of S. Main St. for driving while license is denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. Bond was posted on Jan. 10.

–––––

Theft was reported on Jan. 11 at 116 E. Grant St.