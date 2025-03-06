Jan. 16 police reports

Shoplifting was reported on Dec. 30 at 2400 College Dr.

–––––

Abraham Dominguez, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 1 at 430 W. Washington St. for public intoxication.

–––––

Vandalism was reported on Dec. 30 at 2400 College Dr.

–––––

Aimee Condra, Chariton, was arrested on Jan. 2 at 2400 College Dr. for fifth degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of controlled substance violations and failure to affix a drug stamp. Bond was posted on Jan. 6.

–––––

Edwin Ventura Regalado, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 5 at 800 S. Park St. on a Marshall County warrant.