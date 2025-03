No citations were issued following a single-vehicle accident on Jan. 1 at 1035 Warren Ave.

According to an Osceola police report, Henry Maly of Conroe, Texas, was traveling west through a parking lot in a 2021 Freightliner. Maly stuck a concrete barrier, causing damage to both the barrier and the trailer.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2021 Freightliner, and $2,000 to the concrete barrier owned by DHL Warehouse.