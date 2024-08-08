Aug. 8 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident on July 24 on Kelly Lane.

According to an Osceola police report, Nickolas Hendrickson, Osceola, was coming down the hill on Kelly Lane in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee to park, when he lost his brakes. Hendrickson turned left to avoid going down an embankment, and when he did so, he went over a curb and struck an electric utility box owned by Alliant Energy. This caused damage to the box, and caused the Jeep to become high-centered on top of the box. Alliant was called to turn off the power and the vehicle was towed.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2000 Jeep and $3,000 to the Alliant Energy box.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on July 29 at 114 N. Main St.

According to an Osceola police report, the owner of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta was at a fuel pump and went inside Casey’s General Store. While inside, an unknown male came inside and stated that a female driver in a truck had hit the Volkswagen and driven off. The owner came outside and found damage to the driver’s side front.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage with the Casey’s manager. They observed a 1999 GMC Sierra pulling up to the fuel pumps, then backing up and and pulling around to a different pump, before attempting to go between all four pumps. In doing so, the driver collided with the parked Volkswagen before exiting the parking lot.

Officers were later able to locate the driver, who was unaware of having hit the other vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2017 Volkswagen and $500 to the 1999 GMC.