Feb. 29 police reports

William Jones, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 14 at 413 N. Lincoln St. for domestic assault - bodily injury. Williams was released on Feb. 14 of his own recognizance.

Douglas Pierce, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 15 at 214-1 W. Jefferson St. on a warrant. Pierce was released on Feb. 15 on bond.

Domestic violence was reported at 1821 Rueter Dr. on Feb. 13.

Pornography/obscene material was reported on Feb. 15 at 226 S. Temple St.

Jose Gomez Cerda, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 20 at 120 S. Jackson St. for domestic assault - bodily injury, first offense. Gomez Cerda was released on Feb. 21 on bond.

Mackinzie Cox, Leon, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 2400 College Dr. for fifth degree theft <$300. Cox was released on Feb. 23 on bond.

Steven Baker, Murray, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 777 Casino Dr. for fifth degree theft <$300. Baker was released on Feb. 23 on bond.

Jesse McDole, Osceola, was arrested in on Feb. 25 at 721 W. McLane St. for driving under suspension. McDole was released on Feb. 25 on bond.

Verl Briley, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 25 in the 1600-block of Truman Rd. for driving while barred.

Theft from vehicle was reported at 600 S. Main St. on Feb. 20.

Counterfeit/forgery was reported at 114 N. Main St. on Feb. 21.

Vehicle vandalism was reported on Feb. 22 at 1403 N. Main St.

Theft from building was reported at 2400 College Dr. on Feb. 23.