Feb. 15 police reports

A juvenile was arrested at 215 E. May St. for harassment - first degree.

A juvenile was arrested at 800 N. Jackson St. for assault - simple.

Calvin Luckett, Jr., no known address, was arrested on Feb. 8 at 215 N. Main St. on a warrant.

A juvenile was arrested at 212 S. Lincoln St. on a warrant.

Douglas Ringgenberg, Osceola, was arrested on Feb. 10 at 117 W. Washington St. for public intoxication and disorderly conduct - loud noise. Ringgenberg was released on Feb. 11 of his own recognizance.

Akera Stigler, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on Feb. 11 at 202 S. Main St. on a warrant.

Residential vandalism was reported on Feb. 5 at 120-16 W. Shaw St.

Aleksandr Zinchenko reported other theft at 2011 W. Clay St. on Feb. 7.

A drugs/narcotics violation was reported on Feb. 9 at 777 Casino Dr.