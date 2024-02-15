Feb. 15 accident reports

One citation was issued following a three-vehicle accident on Feb. 8 at the intersection of Highway 34 east ramp to Interstate 35 north.

According to an Osceola police report, Robert Gebhart of Osceola was headed west on Highway 34 in a 2017 Nissan Altima, and was turning to go north on Interstate 35. As Gebhart turned left, he turned into an oncoming 1995 Dodge 1500 driven by Lucas Barnes of Leon. Barnes had no time to stop or avoid the crash, and was sent to the right after being struck, colliding with Tyler Graham of Leon in a 2020 Ford F150, who was waiting at the stop sign at Highway 34 off the Interstate 35 exit ramp. Gebhart later told officers that the color of the oncoming vehicle had compared to the road color, and with the sunlight he was unable to see the other vehicle.

Gebhart was transported by Clarke County Ambulance to Clarke County Hospital for further evaluation; Barnes and Graham were uninjured. Gebhart’s vehicle was towed to East Side Auto in Osceola. Barnes attempted to push his truck off the road, but had limited steering control. His truck was also towed to East Side Auto. The company that owned Barnes’ vehicle brought their own trailer for transport back to the shop.

Damage is estimated at $6,000 to the 2017 Nissan, $5,000 to the 1995 Dodge and $5,000 to the 2020 Ford. Gebhart was issued a citation for failure to yield upon a left turn.

–––––

One citation was issued following a multi-vehicle accident on Feb. 8 at the intersection of Highway 34 and Warren Ave.

According to an Osceola police report, Brandon Hildreth, Osceola, was traveling east on McLane St. through a green light in a 2019 Toyota Camry. James Snyder, Van Wert, was attempting to turn from the westbound turn lane of W. McLane St. onto Warren Ave. in a 2003 Ford Explorer. According to both Hildreth and Snyder, as Snyder went to turn, another vehicle may have obscured his vision, and he was unable to see Hildreth, and the two collided. After they collided, Hildreth then struck a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Maria Rodriguez of Osceola, which caused Rodriguez to move slightly and collide with Anita Alcala de Berber in a 2015 Toyota Rav4. Both Rodriguez and Alcala de Berber were on Warren Ave. facing north when the accident occurred, with Rodriguez intending to go straight and Alcala de Berber to turn right on McLane St.

Snyder was issued a citation for not having a valid driver’s license, and was found to have failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making a turn. No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to the 2019 Toyota, $10,000 to the 2003 Ford, $5,000 to the 2011 Ford and $100 to the 2015 Toyota.

–––––

A hit and run was reported in the Walmart Parking lot, 2400 College Dr., on Feb. 10.

A legally parked 2020 Toyota 4Runner was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. Damage is estimated at $1,000.