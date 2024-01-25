Jan. 25 accident reports

No citations were issued following a semi v. car accident on Highway 34 East on Jan. 15.

According to an Osceola police report, Gregory Chandler of Chariton was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 in a 2021 Volvo semi trailer owned by Hy-Vee. Chandler observed a 2002 Mercury Sable driven by Gail Phillips of Osceola to have their right turn signal on. For this reason, Chandler moved over to the oncoming traffic lane to pass.

At the last moment, Phillips turn on her left turn signal and made a left turn, causing Chandler to be struck on the rear passenger side of the trailer by the front driver side of Phillips.

Phillips told officers that she had her left turn signal on and attempted to make a left turn to go home, at which time she struck the rear axle of Chandler’s trailer as he attempted to pass her. This caused Phillips to spin and come to rest facing west.

Phillips was seen by ambulance crews, but declined being transported. Chandler was uninjured at the time of the report. Officers noted that if Chandler did attempt to pass in an intersection, he would be at fault for the accident.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to the 2021 Volvo and $10,000 to the 2002 Mercury.

–––––

One citation was issued following a hit and run on Jan. 17 on N. Kossuth St. and E. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, Gaspar Avalos-Rodriguez of Osceola was traveling west on E. Clay in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado failed to stop at the stop sign in the 300-block of N. Kossuth St., colliding with the rear passenger side of Avalos-Rodriguez’s vehicle. The truck then drove off.

Officers were able to locate the driver of the truck, Dyden Smart of Osceola, due to the license plate being left in the roadway at the accident scene. Smart denied getting into an accident in town, and said the damage to his vehicle was from hitting a deer. Smart said he had been in town earlier, and was the only person to have driven the vehicle that day. Smart was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2016 Chevrolet and $1,000 to the 2004 Chevrolet.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Jan. 21 on W. Jefferson St.

According to an Osceola police report, Pascual Madera Chan of Osceola was backing out of his driveway in a 2018 Ford Fusion when he backed into a legally parked and unoccupied 2018 Subaru Impreza on the opposite side of the street. Madera Chan’s car made contact with the driver’s side rear corner, resulting in a small scratch on the bumper of the Ford and a cracked bumper on the Subaru.

Damage is estimated at $100 to the 2018 Ford and $1,500 to the 2018 Subaru.