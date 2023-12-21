Dec. 21 police reports

Arturo Tolentino Rodriguez, Osceola, was arrested on Dec. 13 in the 1000-block of W. McLane St. For driving under suspension. Rodriguez was released on Dec. 13 on bond.

–––––

Christopher Barbee, Savannah, Georgia, was arrested on Dec. 14 at McLane and Main Streets for interference with official acts, public intoxication, felon in control of a firearm and second degree theft >$1,500<$10,000.

–––––

Motor vehicle theft was reported on Dec. 11 at 117 Mateer Dr.

–––––

Theft from building was reported at 117 Mateer Dr. on Dec. 12.

–––––

A juvenile runaway was reported on Dec. 15 in Osceola.