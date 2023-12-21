Dec. 21 accident reports

No injuries were reported following a car v. deer accident on Dec. 12 along Highway 69 north.

According to an Osceola police report, Robert LeMeuse of Osceola was traveling south on North Main/Highway 69 in a 2023 Hyundai Elantra when a deer entered the roadway near Seminole Way and Townline Rd. LeMeuse struck the deer, causing damage to the passenger side front and passenger side door.

Damage is estimated at $4,500 to the 2023 Hyundai.

–––––

No driver has been found following a hit-and-run on Dec. 12 on S. Main St./Highway 69.

According to an Osceola police report, a minor was riding bicycle in the 700-block of S. Main St. The minor was upset at his mother and had run away from home. He began riding his bicycle recklessly on Main Street. A witness observed the minor leave a driveway at 709 S. Main St. and attempt to pull into the driveway of a Kading property across the street. At the same time, a small, white, four-door car was southbound on S. Main. The car attempted to stop, but hit the rear tire of the minor’s bicycle, causing him to fall from the bicycle into the west ditch. The car then continued southbound on Main St.

The minor reported suspected injuries and reported his back hurt. The car and driver have not yet been identified.

Damage is estimated at $75 to the minor’s bicycle.

–––––

One citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident on Dec. 15 on Highway 34.

According to an Osceola police report, Christen Schmidt of Osceola was waiting to turn west out of the Casey’s parking lot at 100 W. McLane St. in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala. There were vehicles parked waiting on the light, who waved at Schmidt, indicating it was a safe time to exit. As Schmidt looked for westbound traffic, she pulled out of the parking lot.

At the same time, a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Jaremy Selim of Indianola was operating in the left turn lane, headed east on Highway 34 to turn north onto Highway 69. As Schmidt progressed through across the eastbound and turn lane, she struck Selim, causing him to fall and scrape his leg on the pavement.

Schmidt was cited for not having valid liability insurance involving an accident. Selim complained of leg pain, and reported that he was going to the hospital to be checked out.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2008 Chevrolet and $5,000 to the 2007 Yamaha.