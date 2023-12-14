Dec. 14 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident in the Osceola Foods employee parking lot, 1027 Warren Ave., on Dec. 5.

According to an Osceola police report, an unknown vehicle appeared to have backed into a legally parked 2006 Cadillac Escalade in the lot, barely striking the tail light assembly of the Cadillac. There is no video that shows the area where the accident took place.

Damage is estimated at $200 to the 2006 Cadillac.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Clarke High School, 800 N. Jackson St., on Dec. 6.

According to an Osceola police report, a 17-year-old in a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban was exiting a parking stall and cut too close when turning past a legally parked, unoccupied 2014 Honda Accord. The right rear side of the Chevrolet struck the left front side of the Honda causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2020 Chevrolet and $500 to the 2014 Honda.

–––––

Four citations were issued following an accident on East Clay St. and North Adams St. on Dec. 7.

According to an Oscoela police report, a 14-year-old driver of a 2011 Honda CRV was headed west on Clay St., and stated that her ex-boyfriend, a 15-year-old in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was following her, and had been around town for some time. There was an uninvolved vehicle between the two that was not involved in the crash.

As the Honda driver was attempting to turn left to go south on Adams Street, the Chevrolet driver was accelerating and passing the uninvolved vehicle and attempting to pass the Honda. During the pass, the right side of the Chevrolet made contact with the left front of the Honda causing damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Responding officers believed the driver of the Chevrolet was emotional and upset over a recent breakup, which led to the following of the Honda and the aggressive driving.

The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for not having insurance, reckless driving and violation of an instructional permit. The driver of the Honda was cited for violation of an instructional permit.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2006 Chevrolet and $5,000 to the 2011 Honda.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Dec. 8 in the 2500-block of College Drive.

According to an Osceola police report, Jessica Robinson of Osceola was traveling west in a 2018 Nissan Altima as Eric Vinton of Indianola was exiting the Farm and Home parking lot in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado. Vinton was attempting to make a left turn to go west bound, but the sun was in his eyes as he was pulling out, causing him not to see Robinson. The front side of Vinton’s vehicle collided with the back side of Robinson’s, causing minor damage to both. No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the 2018 Nissan and $3,000 to the 2022 Chevrolet.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Dec. 8 in the 100-block of N. Kossuth St.

According to an Osceola police report, Mercedes Rayburn of Osceola left her residence on Washington Street in a 2010 BMW and turned south onto the 100-block of South Kossuth; Rayburn failed to turn her headlights on. Rayburn said she didn’t see a legally parked 1993 Toyota Camry, and ran into the back of it. Rayburn had a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance and an expired vehicle registration.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2010 BMW and $5,000 to the 1993 Toyota.