Dec. 7 police reports

A juvenile was arrested at 800 N. Jackson St. for possession of a controlled substance.

Hector Villalobos, Osceola, was arrested on Nov. 29 at 110 W. Pearl St. for possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants. Villalobos was released on Nov. 30 on bond.

A juvenile was arrested at 105 N. Delaware St. for harassment - third degree.

Jaime Montalvo, Osceola, was arrested on Nov. 19 at 117 Mateer Dr. for assault with bodily injury.

A juvenile was arrested at 800 N. Jackson St. for possession of marijuana - first offense.

Demion Garrison, Osceola, was arrested on Dec. 3 on hold for other agency. Garrison was released on Dec. 3 on transport for other agency.