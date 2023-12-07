Dec. 7 accident reports

One citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident on Dec. 1 at the intersection of Highway 34 and Lincoln Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Rebecca Miller of Osceola was stopped at Lincoln Street in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado intending to enter Highway 34. At the same time, Ray Richardson Blades of Princeton, Missouri was headed west on Highway 34 in a 1991 Ford Ranger. Both drivers stated that there was another vehicle with it’s left-turn signal on that did not turn. Miller looked to the left and saw the truck at the top of the hill, then to her right where she noted the vehicle with the turn signal that was stopped and not turning. As she pulled away from the stop sign, she was hit by Richardson Blades. Richardson Blades confirmed he had seen the other vehicle and Miller entering the roadway, and had slammed on his brakes in an attempt to avoid a crash.

Miller’s vehicle had left rear damages and Richardson Blades’ had left front damages. Richardson Blades was cited for operating a non-registered vehicle. Damage is estimated at $3,500 to the 2019 Chevrolet and $500 to the 1991 Ford.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Dec. 3 at the Highway 34 and Interstate 35 north on-ramp.

According to an Osceola police report, Veronica Solovyova of Chariton was traveling west on Highway 34 in a 2018 Honda Civic and made a left turn to enter the Interstate-35 northbound ramp. She began her left turn and pulled in front of oncoming traffic. At the same time, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Charles Lach of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was traveling east in the inside lane, and was unable to avoid hitting Solovyova in the front right of her vehicle.

Initially, all occupants declined medical attention, however passenger Debra Lach began experiencing severe chest pains and was transported via ambulance to Clarke County Hospital.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 to the 2018 Honda and $15,000 to the 2018 Jeep.