Vandalism was reported on Nov. 13 at 400 E. Fayette St.

Theft from building and counterfeit/forgery was reported at 100 W. McLane St. on Nov. 13.

A drug/narcotics violation was reported on Nov. 15 at 800 N. Jackson St.

A warrant was served at 2400 College Dr. on Nov. 17.

A warrant was served on Nov. 18 at 105 Ariel Circle.

Lost property was reported at 220 Townline Rd on Nov. 19.