Nov. 23 accident reports

Four citations were issued following a single-vehicle accident on Nov. 15.

According to an Osceola police report, Jacob Ashby of Murray was traveling west on Highway 34 toward Murray in a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder when he reached over to grab his drink. In doing so, Ashby drifted to the right and left the roadway, striking a guardrail and continuing down the embankment towards Intestate 35, striking another guardrail before coming to a rest on the northbound side of Interstate 35.

Ashby was cited for failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability, fraudulent use of registration and driving with a suspended license.

Damage is estimated at $15,000 to the 2002 Nissan and $500 to both guardrails owned by the State of Iowa Department of Transportation.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Nov. 16 at the intersection of Jefferson and North Main Streets.

According to an Osceola police report, Kingston Alden of Osceola was traveling south on Jefferson St. in a 2019 Kia Sorento and an Osceola minor was traveling north on Main St. in a 2006 Ford 500. Both had come to a stop, and did not see the other before proceeding through the intersection, and both were unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2006 Ford and $5,000 to the 2019 Kia.

–––––

One citation was issued following a vehicle v. shrubbery accident on Nov. 18.

According to an Osceola police report, Nickolas Wilson of Leon was traveling south on Kossuth St. in a 1991 Chevrolet S10 when he turned east onto Golf View Dr. Wilson drove his truck onto the curb in the middle of Golf View Dr., became high-centered and struck some of the shrubs causing damage to them. Wilson was cited for failure to maintain control.

Damage is estimated at $200 to the 1991 Chevrolet and $2,000 to the shrubs owned by the City of Osceola.