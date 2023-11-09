Nov. 9 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Oct. 30 in the 100-block of North Fillmore Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Cydney Chipp of Osceola was traveling west through an alleyway in 1994 Chevrolet United States Postal Service mail carrier vehicle. At the same time, Precila Carlon-Rater of Osceola was traveling north on Fillmore Street in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee. Chipp did not yield to through traffic, and struck the side of Carlon-Rater’s vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $1 to the 1994 Chevrolet and $500 to the 2015 Jeep.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Nov. 2 at the stoplights at Warren Avenue and Highway 34.

According to an Osceola police report, Felicia Duenas of Indianola, was traveling east on Highway 34 in a 2012 Chevrolet K1500 Suburban. Duenas dropped an item and reached down to pick it up, not noticing that the 2018 Tesla Model S in front of her driven by Simon Wright of Urbandale had stopped for a red light. Duenas ran into the back of Wright’s vehicle, causing minor damage to both.

Damage is estimated at $750 to the 2012 Chevrolet and $4,000 to the 2018 Tesla.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the Pilot Truck Parking lot on Nov. 4.

According to an Osceola police report, Kevin Tadlock of Palm Coast, Florida, was moving his 2016 Freightliner to a parking spot and cut the corner too short, hitting a legally parked 2024 Kenworth.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 2016 Freightliner and $8,000 to the 2024 Kenworth.