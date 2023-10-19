Oct. 19 accident reports

No injuries were reported following a vehicle v. deer accident on Oct. 9 along South Ridge Road, Osceola.

According to an Osceola police report, Maria Salinas of Osceola was traveling south on South Ridge Road towards McLane Street in a 2015 GMC Canyon. Just before Salinas got to West Cass Street, a deer came out in front from the driver’s side. Salinas was unable to avoid the deer, hitting it with the front driver’s side. There was no airbag deployment, and Salinas did not report any injuries.

Damage is estimated at $3,500 to the 2015 GMC.

–––––

Two citations and one arrest was made following an accident on Oct. 11 on Hwy 69 North.

According to an Osceola police report, Daisy Meade of Marshalltown was traveling south on North Main Street in a 2015 Ford Edge. Meade was following a pickup truck that was turning into Cross Ministries, located at 1610 North Main Street. Meade told officers that she attempted to brake, but her brakes did not work. Meade turned right to avoid hitting the truck in front of her, hitting instead a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500. The Dodge then collided with the building, causing damage to the building. A passenger in the truck reported pain following the accident.

Meade was arrested for driving while suspended and taken to the Clarke County Jail. She was additionally cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2015 Ford, $8,000 to the 2017 Dodge and $10,000 to the Cross Ministries building.

–––––

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on OCt. 12 at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Jeffreys Drive.

According to an Osceola police report, Lyle Andersen of Kellerton was on Warren Avenue facing south in a 2008 Toyota waiting to turn east onto Jeffrey’s Drive. As Andersen initiated the turn, a vehicle appeared in front of him. The other vehicle was a 2018 Jeep Renegade driven by Beatriz Rivera Patino of Osceola, who told officers that she had a green arrow from Highway 34 onto Jeffrey’s Drive headed south. Rivera Patino stated that as she was driving south, Andersen struck her from the side.

Rivera Patino was transported to Clarke County Hospital for reported back pain.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2008 Toyota and $2,500 to the 2018 Jeep.

–––––

Multiple citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Oct. 15 along South Park Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Officer Tyson Rumley was traveling east in the 100 block of East Cass Street behind a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 16-year-old from Truro. Rumley observed the driver stop at the stop sign at East Cass and South Park Streets, indicating intent to continue straight across Park Street. As the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck the drivers side of a 2007 Chevrolet driven by Bartolome Garcia Gutierrez of Osceola. There was three minor children in Garcia Gutierrez’s vehicle at the time of the accident aged 11, 10 and five.

None of the occupants in either vehicle reported any injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac stated that his vehicle did have insurance, but he did not have it with him and was unable to reach a parent to send it to him. He was issued a warning for violation of a restricted license, a citation for failure to provide proof of financial liability and a citation for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign. The driver was later able to provide financial information for the Pontiac.

Garcia Gutierrez was issued two citations - one for not having a valid drivers license and one for failure to provide proof of financial liability. Garcia Gutierrez was also given a warning for failure to secure a child in a child restraint system.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2004 Pontiac and $5,000 to the 2007 Chevrolet.