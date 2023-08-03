Aug. 3 sheriff’s reports

Mohamad Tameem, Waukee, was arrested on July 19 at 220 Townline Road on two counts of sexual abuse - third degree. Tameem was released on July 28 on bond.

Sherry Richards, Des Moines, was arrested on July 19 at the 28 mile marker northbound on Interstate 35 for two counts of speeding, two counts of driving under suspension and malicious prosecution. Richards was released on July 25 for fines paid.

Jacob Ashby, Winterset, was arrested on July 20 in the 2000 block of 130th Avenue for driving under suspension and failure to appear. Ashby was released on July 21 on bond.

Sully Cobb, Osceola, was arrested on July 24 for serving time. Cobb was released on July 25 on transport for other agency.

A drug equipment and drug/narcotics violation was reported on July 21 in the 2700 block of US Hwy 69, Weldon.

Theft of stolen bottle calves was reported at 3314 Garst Street, Woodburn, on July 30.

Stolen debit card and unauthorized use was reported on July 30 at 220 Townline Road, Osceola.