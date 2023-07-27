July 27 police reports

Patrick Samuel, Jr, Brooklyn, New York, was arrested at 220 Townline Road on July 17 on a warrant. Samuel was released on July 18 on transportation for other agency.

Shelbie Ingram, Des Moines, was arrested on July 17 at 777 Casino Drive for possession of a controlled substance - marijuana second offense, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ingram was released on July 18 on bond.

Michael Beltz, Osceola, was arrested on July 20 at 716 West Washington Street for domestic abuse assault - first offense, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Comer, Bloomfield, was arrested on July 22 at 777 Casino Drive for possession of a controlled substance.

Vehicle vandalism was reported at Highway 69 and Blakes Lane on July 17.

Burglary was reported at 308 East Vine Street on July 19.

Lost property was reported at 777 Casino Drive on July 21.

Theft was reported at 418 West McLane Street on July 21.

Theft from vehicle was reported on July 22 at 315 South Court Street.