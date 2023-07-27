July 27 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident in the parking lot of Walmart, 2400 College Drive, on July 16.

According to an Osceola police report, Morgan Keller of Osceola was pulling away from the stop sign between rows 8 and 9 in a 1999 Ford Mustang to enter the main lane of travel in front of the store. A 2011 Cadillac driven by Julie Heriford of Albia was headed eastbound at this time in the main lane, and Keller ran into her.

Keller’s vehicle sustained front right bumper, front right quart panel and possible front right lens assembly damage. Heriford’s vehicle sustained left rear door damage, left rear quarter panel damage and some tire rub marks.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 1999 Ford and $2,500 to the 2011 Cadillac.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on July 18 along East Cass Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Cheryl Cook of Burleson, Texas in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 was backing out of a private drive on the north side of East Cass to the east to travel west. Cook told officers that she looked, but could not see a legally parked 2010 Buick Lucerne parked along the south side of East Cass.

Cook backed into the driver’s side rear door of the Buick, putting a dent int eh door and busting out the window. The Buick was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

Damage is estimated at $200 to the 2009 Chevrolet and $2,500 to the 2010 Buick.