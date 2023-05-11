May 11 accident reports

No citations were issued following a traffic accident on May 1 in the 1000 block of North Main Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Faustino Mendez of Torrington, Wyoming was southbound on North Main in a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 and had stopped to wait to turn left into Miller Products. Behind him was a 2007 Lincoln MKZ driven by Johnna Ekleberry of Truro. Ekleberry did not see Mendez had stopped, and reared ended him.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the 2018 Dodge and $4,000 to the 2007 Lincoln.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on May 4 at Super 8 Motel, 720 Warren Avenue.

According to an Osceola police report, Joseph Iacoban of Montgomery, Texas was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram with a flatbed. Strapped to the flatbed was a large tank that was taller than the roof of the truck. Iacoban attempted to drive under the canopy at Super 8, the bottom of which the tank did not clear, causing damage to the canopy. Iacoban did not observe any damage to the tank.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to Super 8′s canopy.

–––––

One citation and one injury were reported after an accident on May 4 at the intersection of 180th Avenue/Lacelle Road and Highway 34 east.

According to an Osceola police report, Phillip Casey of Corning was headed west on Highway 34 in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado while a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Jared Coverdell of Osceola was stopped at the stop sign on Lacelle Road facing north. For reasons unknown, Coverdell pulled away from the stop sign and into the path of Casey’s vehicle.

The front of Casey’s vehicle hit the front passenger side of Coverdell’s. Casey came to rest in the ditch northwest of the intersection and Coverdell on the edge of the road northwest of the intersection on the driver’s side. A passenger of Coverdell’s was temporarily trapped, but witnesses had cut the seatbelt and pulled the passenger from the vehicle.

An odor of alcohol was detected on Coverdell, and he was transported to the law enforcement center by Clarke County Deputy Keeler for an OWI investigation. Coverdell blew a .037 and was released.

Casey complained of neck pain, but did not go to the hospital. Coverdell’s passenger was transported to the Clarke County Hospital and flown to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

Coverdell was found at fault and cited for failing to yield entering upon thru highway.

Damage is estimated at $15,000 to the 2020 Chevrolet and $10,000 to the 2003 Ford.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on May 8 along Highway 69 north.

According to a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office report, Lorilei Proctor of Pella was traveling north from Kansas City on her way to Ankeny in a 2015 Jeep Rangler. Proctor told officers that she believed she had had fallen asleep while driving, causing her to strike the mailboxes at 1151, 1143, 1141 and 1145 Highway 69.

Damage is estimated at $8,000 to the 2015 Jeep, $250 to the mailbox owned by Richard McKnight, $250 to the mailbox owned by Sean McKnight, $250 to the mailbox owned by Glenda McKnight and $250 to the mailbox owned by Mary Fry.