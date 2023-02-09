Feb. 9 police reports

Eric Flitcraft, Ankeny, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 777 Casino Drive on a warrant and possession of a controlled substance, third offense.

–––––

A warrant was served on Feb. 2 at 100 W McLane Street.

–––––

Katheena Stephenson reported motor vehicle theft on Feb. 1 at 420 S Gustin Street.

–––––

Southern Hills Specialty Care, 444 N. Westview Drive, reported theft from building Feb. 2.

–––––

An animal bite was reported on Feb. 3 at 404 E Ayers Street.

–––––

A warrant was served on Feb. 5 at 331 W Jefferson Street.