Feb. 9 accident reports

No citations were issued following a traffic accident on Jan. 30 near Leann Drive on Highway 69.

According to an Osceola police report, Tayler Lewis of Osceola was driving a 2007 Chrysler south on Hwy 69 when she struck the rear of a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Dortothy Redmond of Indianola. Lewis admitted to officers to following Redmond too closely.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2007 Chrysler and $500 to the 2005 Nissan.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Jan. 31 in the Pilot Travel Center Parking lot, 2010 West Clay Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Marcel Theodore of Coral Gables, Florida, was attempting to back up in a 2020 Freightliner semi just south of the pumps. Theodore did not see a 2016 Peterbilt 579 driven by Zajo Lucevic of West Des Moines behind him, and did not hear Lucevic honking to get his attention.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2020 Freightliner and $2,000 to the 2016 Peterbilt. No injuries were reported.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Feb. 1 in the Pilot Travel Center Parking lot, 2010 West Clay Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Vladislav Kolesnichenko of San Diego, Cali. was backing a 2022 Ram with trailer into a parking stall next to a legally parked 2023 Freightliner semi. The left side of Kolesnichenko’s trailer hit the Freightliner, causing scrapes to both units.

Damage is estimated at $100 to the 2022 Ram and $750 to the 2023 Freightliner.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Feb. 1 at the intersection of Hwy 69 north/Main Street and W. Washington Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Edward Benda, Osceola, in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was turning south on Main Street from E. Washington Street, when he struck the back of a 2011 Toyota driven by Karina Kelso of Osceola. Kelso had been traveling south, and had slowed for a vehicle in front of her.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2008 Chevrolet and $3,000 to the 2011 Toyota.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Feb. 2 at the intersection of N. Fillmore and W. Clay Streets.

According to an Osceola police report, Manda Wright, Osceola, was southbound on Fillmore in a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox when she came to a stop at the stop sign. Courtney White, Osceola, in a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon was traveling behind Wright, and did not stop in time, rear-ending Wright’s vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2013 Chevrolet, and $0 to the 2017 Hyundai.

–––––

No citations were issued after a hit and run accident on Feb. 4.

A legally parked 2004 Ford Taurus was hit on the rear driver side corner by an unknown vehicle. Damage is estimated at $500.