Aug. 7, 2025 accident reports

No injuries were reported following an accident July 25 on W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola Police report, Benjamin Wilkins, Osceola, was facing north on the Interstate 35 ramp to turn west on W. McLane St. in a 2005 Pontiac Vibe. As he pulled onto the road, he did not see a 2023 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Susan Cort of Jefferson. Wilkins ran into Cort, causing disabling damage to the Chevrolet.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 and functional to the Pontiac and $5,000 to the Chevrolet.

–––––

Minor damages were reported following a two semi accident July 26.

According to an Osceola Police report, Jeffrey Gautreaux, Springfield, Illinois, was attempting to back a 2022 Peterbilt into a parking spot in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St. As he did so, he backed into a 2020 Freightliner, causing damage to the front bumper.

Damage is estimated at minor to both semis, with $1,500 to the Peterbilt and $2,500 to the Freightliner.