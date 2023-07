July 13 police reports

Mynor Lopez Maldonado, Osceola, was arrested on July 3 at 1729-29 Truman Road for violation of a no contact order - domestic relief, and domestic assault - first offense. Lopez Maldonado was released on July 3 on bond.

–––––

A juvenile was arrested on 212 North Lincoln Street for disarming a peace officer.

–––––

Tiffany Howell, Leon, was arrested on July 3 at 2400 College Drive for fifth degree theft, <$300. Howell was released on July 3 on bond.

–––––

Sonja Brammer, Osceola, was arrested on July 6 at 420 South Gustin Street for contempt - any other act. Brammer was released on July 6 on bond.

–––––

Megan Comer, Newton, was arrested on July 8 at 220 Townline Road for contraband in a correctional facility.

–––––

Thomas Dannen, Osceola, reported wire fraud on July 4.

–––––

Debra Blair, Osceola, reported theft from building on July 5.