July 13 accident reports

No citations were issued following a traffic accident on July 3 at Casey’s General Store on Highway 69/North Main Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Jebidiah Eslick of Van Wert was backing away from Casey’s in a 2006 Jeep Liberty. As Eslick went to move forward, he accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, and drove into the front driver’s side of a 2014 Chrysler van driven by Amiriz Rodriguez of Osceola.

No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driven from the scene. Damage is estimated at $1,500 to the 2006 Jeep and $1,500 to the 2014 Chrysler.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the parking lot of BP, 105 Ariel Circle, on July 8.

According to an Osceola police report, David LeFevre of Casa Grande, Arizona, was puling away from pump #6 in a 2010 Ford motorhome. LeFevre was attempting to turn right when a trailer attached to the motorhome hit the gas pump with the left rear corner. The pump’s west bottom panel was pulled off, and the northern upright had dents.

While working on the MARS report, someone else tried to get gas from pump #5, which started coming out of the bottom of the pump. BP staff hit emergency stop and mitigated the spill; both pumps were bagged off.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2010 motorhome, and $1,000 to the gas pump owned by BP.