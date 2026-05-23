Dear Mr. Wind Turbine

Remember when I met you people in the supervisor’s office and I told you that you’re not welcome in Clarke County. Well, you’re still not welcome! Please just go away.

If it wasn’t for Mr. Greedy Pockets being supervisor, the moratorium would still be in place.

I am trying to scare the city dwellers. They don’t have to look at the wind turbines, so they don’t think they will bother them. One of these big black horrifying deadly tornadoes comes to their town, they may wish they would have paid attention.

You are right about tornadoes driven by large scale atmospheric conditions high up in the atmosphere. All of the tornadoes I have seen come out of low clouds.

Wind turbines do have a short-term effect for weather conditions. We need more research. If a farmer needs wind turbines to succeed, maybe they should not be a farmer.

Once you let these turbines come into this county, they will take over. Start out with the Murray Wind Farm in 50 years it will be the Murray Junk Yard. Then the Lorimor Wind Farm, Peru Wind Farm, Thayer Wind Farm, Hopeville Wind Farm, Lacelle Wind Farm, Osceola Wind Farm, Truro Wind Farm, New Virginia Wind Farm, Medora Wind Farm, Jamison Wind Farm, Weldon Wind Farm and Woodburn Wind Farm.

There will be hundreds of turbines all over the county. When their lifespan is over it costs around $100,000 to take one down. Nobody can afford this junk. Wind turbines will be all over the county. Our grandkids will ask how could our grandparents have been so stupid. Turbine people, you may have our supervisors fooled, but us citizens of Clarke County don’t fool so easy.

How dare you think you can come into our county and kill our wildlife. If the DNR doesn’t have the backbone to stand up to you people, we have the backbone to. Any wildlife you kill you will pay for. You kill one of our owls that’s, $100,000, etc.

So when you come to Clarke County, bring your big checkbook not the little one.

We’ll find out which roads you are using. We will blockade with our tractors. There will be times we’ll have to move our cattle down them. We will fight you to the last wind turbine.

I checked with the recorder’s office. There is no paperwork on studying of the wildlife. I do a weekly check. Your easements, I would not sign one of them. But financial aid could change my mind (but I don’t think so). The money you paid should be public information.

The citizens I have talked to in Union County and Madison County say that their taxes and electric bills still went up. They have multiple wind turbines.