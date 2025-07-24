Grassley out to pasture

Gary Jones

Osceola

I started letters to the editor regarding Senator Grassley several times, each time not capturing the essence intended.

I did attend a Grassley town hall meeting where five people showed up, two of which were his staff. He was not there, which was fitting as he did not have to face complaints. By the way Chuck, love your Q&A spin but there are people capable of mathematics. And this waste, fraud and abuse you obsess about happened on your watch.

So, I’m going to address what is most appropriate as it is timely. The Orange person in the Oval Office nominated a terrible person to a federal judiciary position and our elderly and incompetent Senator is pushing the nomination through.

It’s important to preface this situation and some history to make my point. The grade school quality of our nation’s cabinet says much of the judgment of both our Senators. As far as this judge’s (Bove’s) nomination, this is a pathetic demonstration of stupidity on the part of a Senator (Grassley) with decades of experience.

Bove worked as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York where he was denied promotion and demoted due to abusive behavior, joined Trump’s legal team in 2023. His egregious and abrasive mannerisms, and disregard of the law led to some 80 former judges of both parties submitting a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject Bove’s approval.

The thing is, this isn’t the first time Grassley, in his position of Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee has been petitioned by a bloc of former judges to use common sense. He has allowed several unqualified, incompetent appointments to go through, some without a second of courtroom experience, and voted against qualified nominees. This could be somewhat comforting to attribute this to old age, but let’s face it.

The cornball act is not an act.