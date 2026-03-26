March Madness is upon us. Even if you’re not a sports/basketball follower, you’ve likely heard of “March Madness”? March Madness is the annual NCAA Division I Men’s (and Women’s) Basketball Tournament, held this time of year where 68 college teams compete in a single-elimination format to determine the national champion. It is famous for its high-stakes, “sudden death” structure, bracket pools, and buzzer-beater upsets.

Regardless of the sport, an old adage has been “defense wins championships.” That phrase was famously coined by coach Bear Bryant, suggesting that while a high-scoring offense generates excitement, a strong, consistent defense is the primary factor in winning high-stakes, late-season games and titles. It emphasizes discipline, pressure, and preventing opponents from scoring over flashier offensive play.

What does a good defense look like for a Christian? Let’s start with a definition of “defense” from the Bible. 1 Peter 3:13-17offers the basis for this article’s consideration: “13Now who is there to harm you if you are zealous for what is good? 14But even if you should suffer for righteousness’ sake, you will be blessed. Have no fear of them, nor be troubled, 15but in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defenseto anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and respect, 16having a good conscience, so that, when you are slandered, those who revile your good behavior in Christ may be put to shame. 17For it is better to suffer for doing good, if that should be God’s will, than for doing evil.”

The word “defense” in verse 15 is the Greek word “apologia.” Apologia in English denotes a “carefully reasoned reply to criticism or accusation.” It appears eight times in the Greek New Testament and ranges from formal courtroom language to everyday Christian witness. In every setting it underscores the believer’s responsibility to speak truthfully, coherently, and honorably for the sake of the gospel.

The Apostle Paul uses it in 1 Corinthians 9:3when he says, “This is my defense to those who would examine me.” In whatever situation, of the referenced times apologia is used in the New Testament, the word usage refers to “engagement that is reflective of the character of Christ—truthful, humble, and compassionate.”

I believe the best defense for a Christian is one that lives out what they believe. The most effective defense is not a “better intellectual system,” but a life that embodies Christian, compassionate values, accompanied by a humble willingness to explain why you have hope.

It’s called the “Lighthouse Principle.” It is a metaphor used to describe the act of being a steady, reliable, and authentic guide without trying to control others. It’s being a beacon, not a searchlight – where you shine your light steadily and authentically. It’s providing guidance without control – lending support, direction and hope to others where they choose their own path by following the light to safety (or, not following the light that leads to certain destruction).

Jesus described this in Matthew 5:14-16– “14“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. 15Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. 16In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”

Shining your light as a Christian acts as a beacon of hope - a tangible, public demonstration of God’s power and truth that makes faith visible to a broken world. By performing good works (that He already laid out for you to do – Ephesians 2:10), displaying, and maintaining integrity, Christians provide undeniable evidence to God’s existence and sovereignty. That’s true “apologia”!

Are you standing there to draw attention to yourself or to God? Is your life shining because Jesus is your source of light? Are you holding out light to a dark world? Are you standing firm on what you believe and hope in Him? John 3:19-21– “ 19And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil. 20For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed. 21But whoever does what is true comes to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that his works have been carried out in God.”

Christians reflect Christ, who is the true source of light. We don’t create our own light, but reflect Him, the very name we bear. That simply is good “apologia”!