The Call to Service

Service has always been a defining pillar of my life.

I answered my own call to serve our nation when I joined Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) at Iowa State University and stepped on a path that spanned 23 years in uniform. This decision gave me the opportunity to help pay for college while opening doors to serve not only my country, but also my fellow Iowans.

While deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I had the privilege of leading 150 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers and directing convoy operations in Kuwait and Iraq. There, I experienced the true weight of responsibility – carrying the lives of others on your shoulders as we supported one another and worked towards a shared mission.

Every time I put on our nation’s uniform, I was reminded that freedom is never free. It is fiercely protected and defended by the brave men and women who answer the call to serve.

And that call to service is alive and well today.

With President Trump back in the White House, we have seen an historic surge in military recruitment with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Space Force hitting their recruiting goals months in advance.

Under a commander in chief that supports our men and women in uniform, young folks are eager to step up to serve their country and ensure America remains the most lethal, efficient, and effective fighting force in the world.

To build upon this progress, I introduced the SERVE Act to boost outreach efforts and open the door to show high schoolers and their families the opportunities a military career offers. By providing students with better access to recruiters and Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) programs while awarding our schools that support pathways to a military career, folks can know the true benefits of service that are available.

For me, choosing to serve not only paved the path to the American Dream and deepened my love for our great nation, but it also laid the foundation for my lifetime of service at the local, state, and federal level.

Now, I carry that mantle forward.

In the Senate, I work to ensure a bright and safe future for our next generation. As the proud mom of a West Point graduate and active duty servicemember, I’m especially honored to hear from young Iowans and am able to nominate up to 15 students to attend a service academy every year, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

In addition to a prestigious classroom education, our nation’s military academies instill discipline, character, and lessons in leadership.

Recently, I was heartened to meet with interested high school students and their families. As I shared about my own decision to join the military, seeing so many determined young faces ready and willing to serve filled me with pride and gave me confidence in our next generation.

Service isn’t just about wearing the uniform – it’s about being a part of something greater than ourselves. As long as folks are willing to step up and put country first, the United States of America will remain strong and free. Ahead of the October 24th service academy application deadline, my office is here to support anyone interested in learning more about the process, and I stand ready to help those who also want to answer the call to serve.