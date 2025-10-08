“In the spirit of service, not self...” are the first words of the mission statement of the American Legion Auxiliary. This organization is the largest patriotic women’s organization in the world. Currently, it has nearly 1 million members and 10,000 chapters nationwide.

“In the spirit of Service, Not Self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and Country, we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.”

After the formation of the American Legion in 1919, a number of women’s organizations wanted to officially continue to serve as they did in the trying times of war. It was decided that this organization should be comprised of the women who were closely associated with the men of the American Legion. In less than a year, 1,342 units were formed in more than 45 states.

The American Legion Herndon-Oehlert Post 157 was based in Woodburn, Iowa. The post was named in honor of two veterans and was chartered in 1946. Earnest Herndon and Hershel Oehlert, both are laid to rest in Woodburn Cemetery.

Earnest Herndon was the son of James and Elizabeth Herndon. Herndon had left May 9, 1918 for service to France and Belgium. He was with the 118th Infantry Co I, machine gun company. Earnest was killed in action in Rosiel, France on October 10, 1918 by machine gun fire. He was 24 years old.

Earnest Herndon (Contributed photo)

LTJG Hershel Allen Oehlert Jr., son of Hershel and Emily Oehlert, was a Navy pilot. Gaining the rank of Lieutenant, he was assigned to a fly B-24 Liberator in Bombing Squadron 102. It was on a special and lone mission on July 6, 1943 to Greenwich Island that he and his crew were reported as Missing in Action. It wasn’t until the close of the war in 1945, when the Navy did research on the island and discovered the grave of the Unknown American Airmen, that the crew was officially reported as Killed in Action. Lt. Oehlert was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for his bravery. He was 23 years old.

LTJG Hershel Allen Oehlert Jr. (Contributed photo)

In 1952, the Woodburn Legion Post 157 received special national recognition as the highest per capita in the nation for membership. The Post had 194 members out of a town of 250 residents. The Woodburn Legion, today, has closed. Membership dwindled and comrades passed but the Woodburn American Legion Auxiliary 157 is still going strong.

On October 12th starting at 6:30 p.m., the Woodburn Auxiliary will be sponsoring the “Light the Night” event at East Lake Park. The Auxiliary will light luminaries in honor of veterans. This fundraiser will help the Auxiliary to continue to support and do work for the local veterans. Luminaries can be purchased for $5, donations are always appreciated and the public is welcome to attend.