Master Sergeant William Scholl, a 1948 graduate of Osceola High School, is with the Air Force as a flight instructor for White House planes in Washington D.C.

He makes alternate flights on the only four Boeing 707 planes owned by the Air Force, three back up planes and Air Force One, all of which are controlled by the President and assigned directly to the White House.

These planes are used to fly dignitaries and the Presidential Cabinet. He has hauled kings and queens from all over the world, some of the most recent dignitaries being Premier Kosygin of Russia, the Shah of Iran, the President of Libya, and many times Halle Sal aisle of Ethiopia has been on board one of his planes.

In the past six years, Sgt. Scholl has been in every country of the world at one time or another. He spent last Christmas in Moscow.

He reports that the White House planes resemble any commercial air plane except for the elaborate equipment which includes classified radio equipment that can be used to talk any place in the world. The planes are also under strict security guard at all times.

Sgt. Scholl, his wife and four children are visiting his mother, Mrs. Ira Watson and other relatives in Osceola. He was also here for his class reunion and the Fourth of July.

He and his family live in Virginia, across the Potomac from Washington D.C. He has been in the Air Force 19 years.

