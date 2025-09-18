Q&A: Stop Government Shutdowns Once and For All

Q: Why did you reintroduce your Prevent Government Shutdowns Act?

A: The Constitution assigns to Congress the power of the purse. That keeps the federal purse strings in the hands of lawmakers elected by the people to represent their views and values. The federal budget operates on a 12-month fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. That means on Sept. 30, the federal government reaches the end of its fiscal year and requires new spending laws to keep the government open for business. In recent years, partisan gridlock has thrown sand in the gears of the budgeting process, too often grinding the people’s business to a screeching halt. If Congress and the White House don’t complete all 12 annual appropriations bills under regular order, extraordinary measures must be taken to avert a government shutdown. Typically, Congress passes a stop-gap spending measure for an abbreviated window to give lawmakers more time to reach a consensus. At my annual 99 county meetings, I often hear from Iowans who are fed up with the process of passing temporary, continuing resolutions that often end with a massive must-pass spending package around the holiday season in December.

As a member of the Senate Budget Committee, I’m working with like-minded lawmakers to shut down the fiscal year showdowns once and for all. I’ve reintroduced legislation that would require members of Congress to stay in Washington, D.C. until work is completed on must-pass spending bills. It would restrict taxpayer-funded travel for official business for members of Congress and their staff, as well as White House staff working for the Office of Management and Budget. My bill would help prevent government shutdowns by forcing lawmakers to exercise common sense fiscal stewardship instead of engaging in a game of chicken. History tells us this kind of brinksmanship is a losing battle. It costs money to shut the government down and it costs money to open it back up.

Q: How would the government stay open if Congress hasn’t passed necessary spending bills under the normal appropriations process?

A: My legislation would implement an automatic continuing resolution (CR), on a rolling 14-day window, based on the most current spending levels enacted in the previous fiscal year. This would prevent critical government services from being used as bargaining chips during negotiations on federal spending. What’s more, no other votes would be allowed in the House or Senate unless they pertain to passage of the appropriations bills, or mandatory quorum calls in the Senate. If no agreement has been reached after 30 days, certain bills and nominations would be eligible for consideration, such as a nomination for a Supreme Court Justice or a Cabinet Secretary.

One of the chief responsibilities of Congress is to adopt a budget in a timely manner. My legislation effectively would neuter the blame game and partisan shenanigans that have spoiled the annual appropriations process. Taxpayers are required to pay their taxes on time every year on April 15. Congress ought to meet its obligation to pass 12 appropriations bills by Sept. 30. I’ve also advocated Congress move to a biennial budget process that would establish a two-year budget cycle with realistic and enforceable deadlines. We owe it to the American taxpayer and future generations to do what we are elected to do. That includes making the tough decisions to fund the government in a fiscally responsible manner. In a nutshell, shutdown standoffs in Washington are stupid. They harm the economy, add to the national debt, curb the ability of Congress to conduct constitutional oversight responsibilities and drain public confidence in government.