DRUG ADDICTS TURNED LOOSE IN MISSOURI

The three drug addicts, captured by Patrolman Chevalier, were escorted to the Missouri state line by Sheriff McQuern and state patrolmen and told never to show up in this state again.

Missouri state police had been notified and it is thought the three were picked up by officers as soon as they got over the line.

The men, driving a car with license plates the same as those of a car wanted for a robbery in Minnesota, were picked up by the patrolmen in Lamoni and brought to Osceola. When the Minnesota authorities learned they no longer had the loot they were charged with taking, they lost interest in the case.

Because all three were so addicted to drugs, officers here wanted very badly to get rid of them. Accordingly they were permitted to go into Missouri. -1938