Osceola Fire Chief Otis Keller revealed Osceola is to have a new fire truck, equipped with all the modern devices for firefighting. The city authorized authority to purchase the truck after it was pointed out that the present equipment was so obsolete by age that it was almost impossible to get repair parts for it.

The new truck, a two and a half ton International, was purchased through McPherson International of Osceola. The chasis was late in being delivered due to the steel strike and it would be a little while before it is ready for building.

After the truck is delivered to the city it will be taken to Illinois where a portion of the equipment will be installed and then will go on to various factories that manufacture special firefighting apparatus that is needed in a general purpose fire truck.

The old truck was purchased in 1928 and while still operating well, the firemen have been fearful of a breakdown that would leave the city with only auxiliary fighting equipment. During the recent fire at the Lamoree Funeral Home in Osceola the exhaust pipe blew off at the manifold and for a time threatened to cause the motor to stop because of the heat thrown under the hood. However, the firemen at the truck made makeshift repairs by using some pieces of tin to deflect the gas and heat.

After the fire the fire department ordered a new pipe and then found that parts for a truck of that age are no longer made. They asked what they would do if they had to buy a new engine and appealed to the council for a new truck.

The truck, fully equipped, will cost about $10,000. It was said there was sufficient money in the fund to make the purchase.

Effort would be made to dispose of the old truck after the new one is delivered. June 1952.