CONTRACTS LET FOR SEWER CONSTRUCTION

Bids approximately $17,000 under those received in December for the construction of new sanitary sewers and storm sewers in Osceola were received and accepted by the city council. This completed the local arrangements for the construction of the new sewerage disposal system and the new sewer project, that when completed is expected to be one of the finest in a city of this size in the country.

Estimates of the cost of the entire project were $90,000 but when the bids were opened in December, it was found that all bids were far above the estimate except in the case of the disposal plant. A conditional contract was let for this and other bids were rejected. Tuesday’s bids brought the cost down slightly under the estimated cost.

All that remains to be done now is to receive the order from the government to start work. It is believed there will not be any hitch in the grant which has been made the city by the Public Works Administration. The amount of the grant is $40,500. Bonds will be issued by the city for the payment of the balance of the work. The bid for the storm sewer is $16,780, the sanitary sewer bid $35,780. Contract for the disposal plant at $36,989.

CITY AWAITS WPA ACTION ON MAINS

Federal authorities in Des Moines have been notified that the bond election for the extension of Osceola’s water mains carried at the special election and the city is ready to start laying of mains as soon as the government indicates that their share of the project is available. It is not known how much the Works Project Administration will help with the work. At one time it was indicated that the government would furnish all the labor, all the pipe, the only cost to the city being the engineering expense and accessories such a hydrants, fittings etc. Later advises were to the effect the government would not purchase all the pipe but would buy at least a good portion of it.

The board of waterworks trustees met and plans for a survey of the streets of the city down which the new mains have been proposed. Property owners to be contacted to see if in some cases there would be enough users of water to justify the cost of installation. The election quite to the extreme bought a final vote of 740 with only 137 opposing. -1936