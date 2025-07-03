AARP and United Way Worldwide expand 211 program to Iowa

DES MOINES – Thousands of family caregivers in Iowa now have easier access to critical support, thanks to a major expansion of the Caregiver Support Program from AARP and United Way Worldwide. Originally launched in 2021, this groundbreaking initiative connects family caregivers to essential services for themselves and their loved ones via the 211 helpline. AARP and United Way Worldwide recently announced the program’s expansion into 10 new states, including Iowa. With this expansion into additional 211 call centers, the Caregiver Support Program will now be available within 25 states and Puerto Rico.

“Caring for parents, spouses and other adult loved ones is a labor of love – but it can also be a tremendous challenge,” AARP Iowa State Director Michael Wagler said. “Through this expansion of 211, we’re making it easier for family caregivers to find the help they need, when and where they need it.”

With an estimated 330,000 Iowans currently caring for an adult loved one — often without pay, training or support — the need for accessible, trusted help has never been greater. The 211 helpline – a free, 24/7 and confidential service offered in 180 languages that connects people to health and human resources in one’s area – now offers even more comprehensive assistance for caregivers, thanks to this expanded collaboration between AARP and United Way Worldwide.

By simply dialing 211, caregivers are connected with trained Community Resource Specialists in their own communities that can help match caregivers with:

• Local referrals for transportation, food delivery, home safety, respite care, veterans’ benefits and more

• Support to address the caregiver’s own basic needs, like housing, employment or emotional support

• Simplified access to relevant AARP caregiving tools and guides across a range of specialized topics

The Caregiver Support Program is designed to help underserved caregivers recognize their vital role and access support. Through personalized, one-on-one conversations with trained and compassionate 211 Community Resource Specialists, caregivers receive tailored AARP resources that cover a wide range of topics, along with direct connections to local services. The program takes a holistic, “whole person” approach, addressing not only caregiving-related concerns, but also the challenges with meeting basic needs many caregivers face, such as housing, utilities and food assistance. While these issues prompt their call, they are often tied to the underlying demands of caregiving.

Many caregivers don’t self-identify with the term “caregiver” when caring for a loved one – whether that be children or elderly adults – resulting in many missing out on vital support systems. The Caregiver Support Program is designed to break through that barrier, especially in communities where resources are harder to access.

In Iowa, the 211 service is funded by United Way of Central Iowa. Erin Davison-Rippey, senior community impact officer at United Way of Central Iowa, said, “211 is a critical service in Iowa, ensuring that individuals and families can access essential resources when they need them most. By offering personalized support and connecting caregivers to local and national resources, the 211 helpline and the Caregiver Support Program will help Iowans navigate the challenges of caregiving with greater confidence, dignity and hope.”