Iowa Cattlemen remain committed to property rights

June 11, Gov. Reynolds vetoed House File 639, which included provisions addressing the use of eminent domain. This was a complicated bill encompassing multiple chapters of Iowa Code. The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association appreciates the work and consideration of our elected officials on this legislation, and remains fundamentally opposed to the use of eminent domain for private entities.

“The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association will always vigorously fight for our rights as landowners,” Rob Medberry, ICA President, said. “We appreciate the Legislature’s work to support private property rights, and share the Governor’s goal to protect landowners. We look forward to continued work on this issue.”

Iowa cattlemen support federal and state legislation that prevents government entities from taking private property through the eminent domain process for the purpose of conveying that property to other private individuals or entities. The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is committed to working with the Governor and Legislature to strengthen eminent domain laws. We will relentlessly advocate on our members’ behalf for their rights as private property owners.