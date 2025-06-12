Totem Pole is given to City

Osceola has a real Totem pole. It was made by real Indians and supposedly represents some historical facts concerning the tribe. A few months ago two Alaskan Indians who are serving time in the State Reformatory at Anamosa were assigned the task of furnishing a park in the eastern part of the state with a genuine Indian Totem Pole.

Those acquainted with the history of the North American Indian will remember that these tribes living in the northwest were want to build immense totems, or tokens in front of their huts. The longer the history of the particular family or tribe had in existence the taller and more elaborate the totem.

The statue was made from a long cedar pole and was grotesquely carved with the

figures of many birds, beasts and fishes, each representing some phase of the history of the individuals being told of. Some of the poles were of immense size and were carved with a myriad of intricate figures. Others were simply a short portion of a tree trunk with one or two figures upon it.

When L. W. Drennen, head of the state Board of Parole, saw the pole made for the park he decided that such a curiosity would be acceptable to the citizens of his home town. He accordingly got in touch with his father-in-law, Mayor Theo. Armstrong, concerning the gift of a pole to Osceola. It was found that most persons believed the statue would be advantageous to the city and Mr. Drennen gave the order to the convict Indians to carve the totem.

On New Year’s Day the completed totem arrived in the city. A large hole was dug in the park just south of the flag pole and the curiously designed pole put in place. It is made from a log, presumably of cedar, and carved on three sides, the back being hewed flat. It is about twenty feet in height and above ground is probably two feet in diameter. Three heroic figures grace the face of the pole. The two lower have their hands folded across their chests and with tightly gritted teeth glare on the passerby. The upper, like Venus, is without arms, but he glares just as balefully on the curious who lift their eyes on his homely countenance.

The pole is painted white and is vividly painted and should withstand the weather for many years. It being felt the unusual curio would doubtless bring many more persons to stop here.

Two or three years after the pole was erected it disappeared, it sprouted wings. While in the park it attracted a lot of attention. Two great wings had grown out from where a human’s shoulders are supposed to be. This makes two additions the totem has suffered since it came to make the metropolis of Clarke County its home. First it attained the distinction of horns. It is supposed that these horns were for purely decorative rather than protective purposes for each is surmounted by a ball that would preclude any other damage to an opponent than a shove. It is presumed the wings are made to look at rather than to use for by the stretch of the imagination could they be made to carry the totem off the earth. Just what the designation of wings on a totem is no one seems to know although it is suggested by some that it might mean that the spirits of the departed family of Indians have changed their mode of living. -1923