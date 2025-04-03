In Celebration of Iowa Agriculture

In Iowa, agriculture connects us all. Those of us who live on farms, in rural communities, and even in cities across our great state are fortunate to have a deep-rooted understanding of all our farmers do to make sure folks have food on their tables, gas in their tanks, clothes in their closet, and so much more.

Growing up walking beans and feeding hogs on our family farm in southwest Iowa, I had a front row seat to both the joys and hardships of life in farm country. That’s why I am so proud to celebrate Iowa Agriculture Week in recognition of our hardworking farmers and all those involved in the industry.

They keep Iowa number one in corn, pork, egg, ethanol, and biodiesel production and make our state a top producer of soybeans, dairy, beef, turkey, and more.

In coordination with this statewide celebration, I was proud to lead my colleagues in the Senate in designating March 27, 2025, as National Women in Agriculture Day. Together, we highlighted the vital role of more than 1.2 million female producers in the United States who are essential to the agriculture community.

To ensure the next generation of agriculture is strong, I also recently partnered with Senator Amy Klobuchar on an effort to promote and encourage STEM education. Our National STEM Week Act will elevate access to STEM opportunities to prepare students for the workforce of tomorrow. STEM education goes hand in hand with the future of agriculture by preparing today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders and innovators.

Iowa Agriculture Week is a meaningful reminder of my commitment to advocate for our farmers and bring their voices to the highest levels of government. Just as they work so diligently to put food on tables around the world, I am tirelessly fighting on their behalf.

Whether it’s championing homegrown biofuels, protecting our precious farmland from foreign adversaries, or standing up for Iowa farmers when it comes to trade issues, I will continue to push for policies that help our producers succeed.

In the past year, I have been on the front lines of securing the resources Iowa farmers need to recover from natural disasters and have worked to cut the red tape to ensure impacted communities can access federal recovery tools.

Foreign animal disease is another issue that is top of mind. With the continued rise in highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), I’ve been working closely with the Trump administration and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to get critical relief for Iowa poultry farmers while simultaneously moving forward a strategy to drive down egg prices for consumers. I was also proud to pass legislation last year to support the Beagle Brigade, a critical line of defense against diseases and pests that could devastate the agriculture community.

These are just a few of the many efforts I’ve taken up to support our farmers and producers when they need it most and ensure they can continue their critical work.

This week and every week, we owe a debt of gratitude to all those who work day in and day out, rain or shine, to feed and fuel our world.

So, thank a farmer – after all, it’s not too hard to find one in Iowa.