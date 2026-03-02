William Robert Snell, son of George and Gertie (Wright) Snell, the thirteenth child born September 21, 1930, in Clarke County. Robert attended East, West, and South Ward Elementary Schools in Osceola. He attended Osceola High School and graduated in 1951.

After graduation he went into the U.S. Army and was in Korea. Robert received the Bronze star for Active Duty. Robert belongs to the Osceola United Methodist Church.

After returning home Robert married Marilyn Waugh on August 7, 1953, to this union they were blessed with three children, Michael, Melinda, and Merrill.

Robert owned and operated the produce store. Later he would take livestock to the sale barn for farmers.

Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and great grandfather. Robert and Marilyn enjoyed traveling and taking many bus trips. They attended World’s Fairs, traveled the United States and Canada and took many trips to Branson. Robert enjoyed volunteering at the Osceola Senior Center.

Preceding him in death, his wife Marilyn, his parents George and Gertie, sisters: Edna Cline, Vica Brimm, Willene Babberl, Geneva Reynolds, Bessie Snell, Maxine Hirth, Pauline Price, Georgia Snell, and Mary Weidner, brothers: Harrison, Gerald and Arthur Snell.

Robert is survived by sons, Michael (Martha) Snell, Merrill (Melissa) Snell, both of Osceola, daughter, Melinda (Roger) Stephenson of Blue Srpings, MO, grandchildren: Matthew (Stephanie) Snell of Osceola, Kari (Robert) Austin of Rosewell, NM, Jaclyn (Scott) Whitlock of Grain Valley, MO, Marie (Justin) Morrison of Urbandale, IA, Megan (Jose) Martinez of Des Moines, IA, Macey Snell of Des Moines, 15 great grandchildren: Conner, Austin, Abigail Austin, Alyeska, Eden and Cara Austin, Scarlett Strampher, Jaxen, and Jaden Whitlock, Whittney Snell, Collin, Caleb, and Carter Morrison, Milo, Madison, and Mason Martinez, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola, Friday February 27, 2026, at 11:00 am with Pastor Robbin Gallegos officiating and the family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, February 27, 2026, at Kale Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery with military honors.

