Elizabeth Ann Palmer, a beloved member of the Truro community, passed away peacefully at her home in Truro, Iowa, on February 7, 2026, at the age of 92. Born on April 30, 1933, in Clarke County, Iowa, Elizabeth grew up in Osceola, where she laid the foundations for a life centered on family, faith, and service.

Following her graduation from Osceola High School in 1951, Elizabeth moved to Des Moines, embarking on a career at State Auto before securing a position at GMAC as a loan administrator, where she dedicated many years until her retirement in 1992. Her professional journey was marked by diligence and commitment, attributes that she carried throughout her life.

In matters of the heart, she was united in marriage to Elwood Junior Palmer on July 31, 1954, in Des Moines, Iowa. Their union was blessed with four children. In 1957, the family settled in the Truro area, where Elwood began farming. By 1962, they made their home on a farmstead south of Truro, nurturing both their family and their land.

Elizabeth was a devoted member of the Truro Congregational United Church of Christ from 1965, serving as a Sunday School teacher and youth leader. She was also involved with the Jolly FU Club and the Eastern Star, reflecting her deep commitment to her community and spiritual life.

Her interests were as varied as they were vibrant. Elizabeth loved her family dearly, cherishing every moment spent with her children and grandchildren. She had a fondness for travel, often embarking on adventures with her daughters and grandchildren. Her love for music was ever-present, as she frequently broke into song, filling her surroundings with joy. Elizabeth also enjoyed painting and spent winters in Phoenix, savoring both the climate and the companionship of friends.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her father, Harold Everett Stephenson; mother, Burla Raye Stephenson; husband, Elwood Junior Palmer; and sister, Barbara Jean Stephenson.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, survived by her children: Tim (Shelly) Palmer of Truro, IA, Deborah (Richard) Blevins of Kearney, MO, Karen Palmer of Truro, IA, and Scott (Kim) Palmer of Truro, IA. Her grandchildren, Gregory Scott Palmer, Geoffory Lyle Palmer, Katherine Rachelle Moore, Michael Palmer Blevins, Jeffrey Neal Blevins, Rachel Elizabeth Blevins, Sara Elizabeth Parkinson, and Shane Michael Palmer, along with nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, will forever hold her memory dear. She is also survived by her brother, Harold “Clifford” (Jeri) Stephenson of St. Charles, IA; daughter from another mother, Debi Scott , as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:00 am, with Pastor Josh Anderson officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Kale Funeral Home. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Elizabeth’s tribute wall beginning at 10:00 am, Thursday. Interment will follow in the Young Cemetery near Truro, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Truro Area Boosters or Truro Fire & Rescue Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family atwww.kalefuneralhome.com.

Elizabeth’s spunky spirit, unwavering love, and commitment to her family and community will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.