Vesta Faye Emary

Vesta Faye Sampson Emary was born on November 5, 1931 and passed from this life on February 3, 2026.

She is the daughter of Emil and Effie Sampson. She married William James Emary and three children, Linda, Bart, and Mary Beth were born into this family.

Vesta was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Wilma Kentner, Mary Alice Blair, Margret Hines and Marjory Liggitt; brothers-in-law, Clair Kentner, Marven Blair, Kenneth Hines and Emmett Liggitt.

Vesta leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Jim, daughter Linda Emary, son Bart (Kathy) Emary, and a daughter Mary Beth (Larry) Burken. Grandchildren Ellie (Ryan) Hofer, Grace Burken (fiancé Isaac Bussan), Sam Burken, Will (Marley) Burken, Alex (Lindzy) Emary; great grandson Atlas Emary and many other relatives.

Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers our family knows Vesta would be grateful of a donation to the Clarke County Food Pantry. She cared deeply about our community and helping each other.