Carmon Carol Proctor, age 87, of Osceola, Iowa, the daughter of Marlow and Hazel (Braby) Adair, was born April 13, 1938, at Woodland, Iowa. She passed from this life on January 10, 2026, from the Clarke County Public Hospital in Osceola, Iowa.

Carmon grew up at Woodland and Garden Grove in Decatur County, Iowa. She attended both Leroy and Garden Grove Schools. She married Donald Roe Proctor in 1954. They owned and operated a hardware and plumbing business in Garden Grove. In 1956, they were blessed with daughter, Debbie. The family moved to Humeston, Iowa in the 1960’s. They bought the Gambles store, which later became Proctor Hardware. In the late 1980’s, they sold the store and moved to Ormond Beach, Florida. Even though they were retired, Carmon found it necessary to keep busy, so she took care of elderly folks. Don and Carmon returned to Iowa in 1995, where they bought an acreage outside of Leon. While there, Carmon worked for her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave and Carol Proctor, at their salvage store, Finders Keepers. They moved to Osceola in 2015. Unfortunately, Don died in 2020. After living on her own for a while, in 2024, Carmon moved in with her grandson, Greg, and his family in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. When she started needing more care, she returned to Osceola and made Homestead her home since Fall 2025.

Carmon enjoyed cooking and baking, nature, animals, flying, playing golf, and helping and hosting family and friends in her home. More than anything, she loved God and loved people. She attended the Assembly of God church in the communities in which she lived. Carmon was a goer and a doer; she didn’t like to sit still.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Don Proctor; and siblings, Max Adair, Madeline Spidle, Mary Keller, Darrell Adair, and Betty Beatty. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Ron Leeper of Des Moines, Iowa; grandsons, Greg & Hillary Leeper of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Ryan & Joy Leeper of Lavonia, Missouri; five great grandchildren, Evangeline Leeper, Jacob Leeper, Abigail Leeper, Anna Leeper, and Henry Leeper; siblings, Ernie Adair of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Janet & Leon Handrick of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Kay & Jerry Amalong of Tucson, Arizona, and John & Vicki Adair of Phoenix, Arizona; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa at 10 a.m. Friday, January 16, 2026, with Greg Leeper officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden Grove Cemetery, Garden Grove, Iowa.