Beverly Sims

Beverly Jo Sims, daughter of Duane Alden Knight and Evelyn Edna (Steeve) Knight was born December 14, 1956 in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Unity Pointe Methodist Hospital Des Moines, Iowa at 69 years of age.

Bev grew up in Osceola and graduated from Clarke Community High School with the Class of 1975, Bev went on to attend SWCC. While in high school she met Eddie Crenshaw and they were united in marriage on September 27, 1978 and they were blessed with three sons, Ryan, Chad and Nick. They divorced in 1996.

Bev helped her parents at Knight’s cleaners for many years. She also worked for DES in Osceola and Clarke Community Schools as the print shop supervisor for almost 20 years. Bev was united in marriage to Hersel Jay Sims in 1998. She was a member of the Clarke County Retired Teachers, the Local Coffee Group and the First Christian Church in Osceola. Bev enjoyed the outdoors working in her flower gardens, she loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Evelyn Knight, husband Hershel Sims, son, Chad Michael Crenshaw, brother, Stephen Knight, brother,Mark Knight.

Bev leaves to cherish her memory; son, Ryan (Robin) Crenshaw ofAfton, IA, son, Nick Crenshaw of Afton, IA, grandchildren, Dustin Teas, Briar Bowers, Caden Crenshaw, Sammie (Josh Laws) Johnson, Joey (Sam Hines) Johnson, Dalton (Madisyn Cornell) Hines, Ayanna Schenk, aunts, Mona Fetty of Greenville, TX and Pat Steeve of Bedford, IA, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Bev’s family will greet friends from 11am until 1:pm Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Kale Funeral Home. Bev’s cremains will be buried at Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided later. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com