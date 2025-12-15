Paul Winship

Paul Eugene Winship passed away peacefully on December 7, 2025. Paul was born to Harry and Frances Winship on July 2, 1952, at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola. Following his Kindergarten year in Lorimor, the family moved to Osceola. Paul graduated from Clarke Community High School in 1970 where he enjoyed playing football. He attended Southwestern Community College following graduation. Paul worked at the Phillips Gas Station for a few years. Deciding he wanted to earn a degree, Paul furthered his education by attending Simpson College while working full-time, earning his degree in Business Administration. He worked at Furnas Electric and Deco in supervisory positions. He worked in the Clarke County Assessor’s office for 13 years where he served as Deputy Assessor and Assessor before retiring in December of 2017.

On September 15, 1973, Paul married the love of his life Linda Stroup. Three boys blessed their union: Anthony (Tony), Patrick and Matthew. Paul loved his family. He enjoyed watching the boys’ participation in their many sporting events. He coached little league for each of the boys. The joy of his life was his grandchildren. Paul also enjoyed watching Classic TV with Matlock being a favorite. For many years, Paul was “Santa”.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Frances Winship, and brother-law Virgil (Pete) Dodson.

Paul is survived by Linda, his wife of 52 years, sons Tony (Christy) of Bondurant, Patrick (Brenda) of Council Bluffs, and Matthew (Brittany) of St. Charles and grandchildren Dalton(Brooke), Payton, Ayden, Austin, Oliver, Madilynn and Remington; one great grandchild Riggin, sister Sandie Dodson of West Des Moines and nephew Brian Dodson of West Des Moines.

Visitation will be held at the Kale Funeral Home on Friday, December 19, 2025 from 5:00 until 7:00pm.

Funeral service will be Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 10:30 am at Kale Funeral HomeA reception will follow the service at the first Christian Church in Osceola from 11:30 until 1:00Graveside service will be at 1:30PM on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Clarke County Animal Shelter or EveryStep Hospice in memory of Paul.