Greg LeeReese Hewlett, age 68, the son of Francis Lee and Lena Marie (Boles) Hewlett, was born November 21, 1956, at Osceola, Iowa. He left this life from his Grand River, Iowa home on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Greg grew up at Grand River and attended Grand Valley School. He was active in sports and was the homecoming king and valedictorian his senior year, graduating in 1975. He then attended Iowa State University. Following graduation in 1979, with a degree in ag-business, he returned to the family farm and worked with his dad. He continued farming after his dad’s death but in the mid 1990’s he started working at what is now Osceola Foods. He had life threatening heart surgery around 2015, and retired a year later.

He and Penni Meline Doolittle were married on February 14, 1982, in Kellerton, Iowa. They were blessed with two sons, Benjamin and Aric. The couple divorced in 2002.

When Greg wasn’t working, he enjoyed watching football and basketball, both college and pros. He was especially interested in World War II history and enjoyed talking politics. He played video games, Chess, and other board games and was an awesome teammate for Trivial Pursuit. Above all, he enjoyed time with his boys, his grandchildren, and other family.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and ex-wife, Penni Hewlett. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Ben & Bessy Hewlett and Aric & Correnia Hewlett, all of Osceola, Iowa; grandchildren, Wyatt Lee, Aryanna Judith, Ahnyka Reese, Byrin Melvin, and Daria Deborah; siblings, Kevin & Nancy Hewlett of Osceola, Angie & Jeff Polacek of Afton, Minnesota, and Chris & Lea Hewlett of Nevada, Iowa; nieces and nephews; aunt, Phyllis Hewlett of Mt. Ayr, Iowa; and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 17, 2025, with Pastor Rick Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in the Grand River Cemetery, Grand River, Iowa, at a later date. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, November 16, with family receiving friends 3 - 5 p.m.

A memorial fund has been established by the Family.