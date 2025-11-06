Terri Barcus

Terri Lee Barcus, daughter of Harold “Pinky” Duane Ehrsam and Wanda Ilene (Harry) Ehrsam, was born November 27, 1950, in Greenfield, Iowa, and passed from this life Monday, November 3, 2025, at her home near Osceola, Iowa at 74 years of age.

Terri grew up in Greenfield and graduated from Greenfield High School with the class of 1969. She went to school and became a licensed cosmetologist. Later, she received her associate’s degree as an office systems specialist. Terri worked for many years as a cosmetologist for Patsy’s Salon of Beauty, which later became Connie’s Salon of Beauty. She later worked a few years for Siemens Manufacturing, and then for several years as a secretary for the First Christian Church in Osceola.

Terri was united in marriage to Craig Alan Barcus on August 10, 1974, in Greenfield, Iowa. They had two daughters, Patience and Aleesha, who blessed this union. Terri was a Girl Scout as well as a leader for her daughters, both biological and those she took in as her own. She enjoyed camping, her flowers, baking, cooking, sports, and being a sports fan. Terri loved taking pictures of everything and everyone. Terri never missed an opportunity to care for others or make them smile. She didn’t wait for someone to tell her what they needed. She always jumped in and served with her whole heart. She especially enjoyed spoiling her granddaughters. She will be greatly missed.

Those relatives who preceded Terri in death were her daughter, Patience Cox, her parents, Harold and Wanda Ehrsam, and her in-laws, Paul and Jean Barcus.

Terri leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Craig Barcus of Osceola, IA, daughter, Aleesha Fisher of Clarksville, TN, granddaughters, Vianna Cervera of Nashville, TN and Alezandra Cervera of Clarksville, TN, son-in-law Dave (LeAnn) Cox, Richlands, NC, sister, Connie (Verl) Hockett of Greenfield, IA, brother, David (Jennifer) Ehrsam of Greenfield, IA, nieces, Courtney (John) Gilliam, and Andrea (Curtis) Clayton, nephews, Bryant (Sara) Sheriff, nephew, Daniel Ehrsam as well as other relatives and many, many friends.

