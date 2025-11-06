Rev. Jay Wheeler

The Reverend Jay Roger Wheeler, 73, of Osceola, Iowa, was peacefully called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Pastor Wheeler was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to William Bert Wheeler and Margaret Fern (Horn) Wheeler on February 20, 1952. He graduated from Fremont-Mills High School in 1970 and went on to attend Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri, where he earned a triple major in History, Philosophy, and Religion in 1974. Following his undergraduate studies, he pursued graduate work at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., and was ordained as a Deacon in the United Methodist Church.

During his service as an associate Methodist pastor in a four-point parish in southwest Iowa, Pastor Wheeler began studying Lutheran doctrine. Though well-loved by his parish community, he faithfully followed his conscience, surrendering his Methodist ordination and joining Trinity Lutheran Church in Shenandoah, Iowa. There he completed catechesis and was confirmed, while working as a farmhand.

In 1980, Pastor Wheeler began his studies at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He served his vicarage in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in 1982-83, and was ordained as a minister in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in September 1983. His first call was to a dual parish in Barrhead, Alberta, Canada. In 1987, Pastor Wheeler accepted a call to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola, Iowa, where he faithfully served the congregation for thirty-four years. He also served as vacancy pastor for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Leon, Iowa, for over twenty years.

On December 22, 1978, Jay was united in holy marriage to Carol Jane (Weatherhead) Wheeler. To this union were born four children: William Ty (Audrey) Wheeler of Osceola, IA; Brock (Nicole) Wheeler of Blaine, MN; Emily (Daniel) Sullivan of Osceola, IA; and Elizabeth (Miles) Dagevos of Saint Augustine, FL. Jay and Carol were further blessed with ten grandchildren: Beau (15), Teagan (14), Lincoln (12), Liam (12), Declan (9), Abram (9), Felicity (7), Hudson (5), Zay (2), and Ace (2 months). “Papa Jay” was adored by his grandchildren and he loved taking each one for his always popular Casey’s treat.

Jay was a voracious reader, creating an expansive library, with content ranging from deep theological examinations to Tolkien and C.S. Lewis. Much to the chagrin of his children, Jay also enjoyed long nature walks, most especially in the bluffs of Waubonsie State Park. Those adventures inspired his passion for prairie reconstruction, with a special affinity for saving wildflowers, bees, and his cherished Monarch butterflies. When there were no more football games, volleyball matches, tennis matches, or wrestling left to attend, Jay developed a fondness for Cyclone sports.

Pastor Wheeler is survived by his wife, Carol; his four children; ten grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Katherine Wheeler; and his parents-in-law, Stanley and Karen Weatherhead.

Pastor Wheeler’s ministry was marked by humility and steadfast faith that we are saved by grace through faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. In every sermon and every act of care, he reflected the words of 2 Timothy 4:2: “Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching.” He did so not for recognition, but in faith to the Savior he loved. Well done, good and faithful servant.

Funeral Services will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Friday November 7, 2025 at 10:00 am with Pastor Aaron Wendorff officiating.

Jay’s family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, November 6, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Jay’s tribute wall beginning at 10:00 am, Friday.

Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa at 2:30 pm Friday

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com