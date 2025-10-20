Sheryl Sue Marshall was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 1, 1961 and departed this life in Oxford, Mississippi on October 14, 2025 at 64 years of age. The daughter of Harold Alfred Marshall and Eileen Shellhart Marshall, Sheryl grew up on a farm northeast of Weldon, Iowa. She attended Weldon Elementary School through sixth grade, then seventh through twelfth grades in Osceola, Iowa, all part of Clarke Community School District, from which she graduated in 1979.

Sheryl spent her adult life in the Van Wert, Leon, and Decatur, Iowa areas until she moved to Oxford, Mississippi in the spring of 2020 to live with her son and his family. She worked at Leon City Hall, at South Central Iowa Community Action Program (SCICAP), and at the Department of Human Services in Leon, Iowa. Sheryl was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus at the age of 30 and retired several years later due to health concerns. She faced and persevered through numerous major health challenges for more than thirty years, always with strength and a positive outlook. She loved animals, birds, and flowers, had a tremendous sweet tooth, and cared fiercely for her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of courage, compassion, and faith that will be treasured by those who knew her.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her father Harold Marshall, daughter Alexis Baughman, Perry Parmer, and grandparents Alfred and Flora Marshall and Clarence and Mabel Shellhart. She is survived by her mother, Eileen Marshall Berryman of Cole Camp, Missouri; son Jacob (Misty) Parmer and granddaughters Anna and Leah Cooper of Oxford, Mississippi; sister Brenda (Robert) Wickett of New Virginia, Iowa; nephew Brian (Misty) Wickett of New Virginia, Iowa; niece Sarah (Joel) Adams and great nephew Devin of Winterset, Iowa; and nephew Nathan (Jill) Wickett and great nephews Noah and Jace of New Virginia, Iowa; aunt Carolyn (Thomas) Henley of Jefferson City, Missouri; and numerous cousins and friends.

In accordance with her wishes, Sheryl was cremated, and burial will take place in Leon, Iowa at a future date. Memorials may be directed to the family.